September 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Weaver makes all-State at Class 7A tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant’s Peyton Weaver earned all-State honors at the Class 7A State golf tournament at Fayetteville Country Club on Tuesday.
Weaver and teammate Savanna Cathey earned a berth in the championship round after play on the opening round on Monday.

Weaver followed her Monday round of 85 with an 86 on Tuesday. Her two-day total of 171 was good for ninth overall, garnering all-State honors.

Cathey, after a 98 on Monday, turned in a 96 on Tuesday finished with a 194 total over the two days, good for 17th overall. By reaching the second day, Cathey earned all-conference honors.

The Bryant boys are scheduled to play one last regular-season match on Thursday before beginning State tourney play at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday.

