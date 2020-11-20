White edges Blue in exciting seventh-grade girls battle

The seventh-grade girls teams from Bryant Middle School and Bethel Middle School got their seasons underway on Thursday night as the White Lady Hornets of Bryant Middle earned a hard-fought 19-15 win.

“The girls played hard,” said Bryant coach Deanna Ward. “It was an exciting game to watch. We got to see some great things and also some areas that we need to work on.”

Bethel coach Denise Smith said, “I thought the girls played hard and gave great effort throughout the game. Tiffany Brett and Avynne Hart had a spectacular game.

“It was a great opportunity to see what we need to work on for our next competition,” she added.

Tatum Lewis led Bryant White in scoring with 7 points. Isabelle Terry had 6, Talona Sprawling 4 and Cori Brunson 2.

For Bryant Blue, Hart and Brett each had 4 points. Brooklyn Kuchinski, Lorelei McClellan and Maddy Beckerdite contributed 2 points each and Aubrey Lamb hit a free throw.

The White Lady Hornets’ next game will be on Dec. 8 at North Little Rock. For the Blue Lady Hornets, it’ll be at Cabot North on Tuesday, Dec. 1.