Bryant White prevails in seventh-grade boys game

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School improved to 2-0 with a 39-0 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh graders of Bethel Middle School on Thursday night at the Bethel gym.

Caleb Tucker scored 11 points for White. J.R. Young, Camarion Bead and Kaleb Croom each had 6. Young was the team’s top rebounder.

“Jeremy Criswell came off the bench and played great defense and hit a 3-pointer quick for us,” said White coach Reid Prescott. “Jeremy brought a lot of energy to the court and had a couple key steals. Malakhi Morris also came off the bench and hit a big 3-pointer as well.

“We came out really slow in the first quarter, but then we finally found our rhythm and made some key baskets to get a scoring drive going,” he added. “Every player that stepped on the court hustled and played hard as a team. This is what led to a good win for our team before the holiday break.”

The White Hornets return to action on Dec. 8, at North Little Rock. Bryant Blue is back in action on Dec. 1, at Cabot North.