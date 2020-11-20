Holmes pops for 22 to lead freshman Hornets past Rockets

Devin Holmes poured in 22 points including a trio of 3’s to lead the Bryant Hornets freshman team to a come-from-behind 43-33 win over the Little Rock Catholic Rockets freshmen at the Bryant Junior High gym on Thursday night.

It was the Hornets’ second win in a row after a pair of setbacks to start the season. They’ll go for three in a row when they travel to Cabot North on Monday, Nov. 30.

The Rockets opened up a 13-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“Catholic shot really well in the first quarter,” noted Hornets assistant coach Jonathan Rasburry. “But we stepped up defensively in the second quarter.”

With Holmes scoring 7 points and Adreun Johnson, Sam Johns and Joseph Nelson each adding a bucket, the Hornets whittled the margin to 17-16 by halftime as the Rockets were held to just 4 points in the quarter.

Holmes went off in the third, scoring 9 points. Jace Ruffner, who finished with 9 points in the game, added a 3 as Bryant surged to a 28-25 lead going into the fourth quarter. Holmes then hit a pair of 3’s early in the fourth period.

“Foul trouble allowed Catholic to hang around in the fourth,” Rasburry mentioned. “Joseph Nelson picked up his fourth and Devin picked up his fourth and eventually fouled out. But we were able to close them out with some aggressive defense and tough rebounds from Grant Johnson.”