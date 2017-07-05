White Hall upsets Bryant in 12s District final

The White Hall All-Stars captured the District 3 12U Little League tournament with a 4-1 win over the Bryant Athletic Association All-Stars today, 4-1.

Both teams will advance to Regional tournament play at Arkadelphia starting July 14. Bryant, which was the last undefeated team in the District tourney, will be the No. 2 seed from the District.

Bryant’s team, coached by Danny Dunn, includes Jorge Acosta, Garrison Blacklaw, Mason Butler, Reid Catton, Clay Crawford, Tucker Dunn, Gavin Hill, Hunter Holt, Mason Lucas, Justin Myles, Reese Rowland, Daniel Taylor and Lakin Woods.

After White Hall rallied late to edge Bryant in the championship round on Monday, they posted three runs in the top of the second in Tuesday’s winner-take-all final at Bishop Park. Those three runs held up for the victory. White Hall added a run in the top of the sixth. In the home half, Bryant made a bid at a comeback but could only plate one run.

White Hall pitchers limited Bryant to one hit in the game, a single by Taylor to start the bottom of the sixth, breaking up a no-hit bid.

After Taylor’s hit, White Hall retired the next two batters but a walk to Myles on a 3-2 pitch kept hope alive for Bryant. Catton’s grounder to short was misplayed and the bases were loaded. Lucas drew a walk to force in a run but that was all Bryant could get as White Hall got the final out on a grounder to first.

White Hall’s three-run second started with a triple and a single. A walk and a flyball put runners at first and third. Bryant got the second out but a pair of errors allowed runs to score before Holt ended the uprising with a strikeout.

Bryant put two runners aboard in the bottom of the inning when both Acosta and Catton were struck by pitches but, after a passed ball got them to second and third, both were stranded.

Hold pitched around a one-out single in the top of the third. After Bryant was retired after a lead-off walk to Blacklaw in the home half, Holt and the Bryant defense retired White Hall 1-2-3 in the top of the fourth.

Butler drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fourth but was left aboard. In the fifth, Holt pitched around a two-out error then Blacklaw was hit by a pitch with one down in the bottom of the inning to no effect, leading to the scoring in the sixth.