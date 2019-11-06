White Hornets close out season with win over Pine Bluff

Quarterback Gary Rideout rushed for over 100 yards and threw touchdown passes to Mytorian Singleton and Justen Myles while the defense shut down the Pine Bluff Junior Zebras as the Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Junior High closed out the 2019 season with a 28-6 victory at Bryant Stadium on Tuesday night.
It was the second consecutive win for the Hornets, who finish the season 6-2.
“The defense played very well,” said White Hornets’ head coach Russell Wortham, who’s team came in off a 28-0 win on Thursday against Conway White.
“The defensive staff and players finished the season strong and really excelled on the field,” the coach added. “I am very proud of the team this year. We’re looking forward to off-season workouts.”
Singleton caught a 4-yard TD pass while Myles’ covered 11 yards. T.J. Lindsey rushed for two touchdowns, one of 44 yards and another of 23.