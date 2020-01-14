White Hornets improve to 12-2 with win over Benton

Kellen Robinson and T.J. Lindsey combined for 32 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team to a 44-26 win over the Benton Panthers eighth grade team on Monday night.

The Hornets dashed out to an 11-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 23-10 advantage at the half. It was 32-16 going into the fourth quarter.

“We played well most of the game,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We have to take care of the ball. We had some silly turnovers that we just can’t afford to have.”

Robinson and Lindsey both had 16 points. Robinson also had eight steals. Lindsey had 10 rebounds and two steals. Grant Johnson and Mytorian Singleton each scored 6 points. Johnson added six boards and blocked a shot while Singleton contributed three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

“We were able to pressure Benton defensively and forced some turnovers,” Wrightner mentioned. “We were able to score on several turnovers as well, which is big for us. I think we played a good game overall.”

Now 12-2 this season, the White Hornets are set to take on Bryant Blue tonight.