White Hornets sweep boys games at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Both the eighth grade and seventh grade teams for the Bryant White Hornets of Bryant Middle School picked up wins over their respective counterparts in Sheridan on Tuesday night.

The Hornets’ eighth-graders improved to 2-1 on the season with a 37-28 win while the seventh-graders pinned a 43-18 decision on the Yellowjackets.

“Sheridan was tough,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner of the eighth grade contest. “Our boys were engaged in all four quarters. We played fast when we needed to. WE also controlled the tempo. It was a great night for Hornet basketball.”

Cory Nichols led the way with 9 points. Chris Gannaway added 8 and Jordan Knox 6. Gannaway had five assists and Nichols four while Knox contributed four steals.

The Bryant White seventh-grade team won its third game in a row, improving to 3-1.

Kellen Robinson finished with 15 points and six assists while Trent Ford scored 6 points with five assists.

“I believe things are starting to click for us,” Wrightner said of his seventh-grade team. “I am proud of the way we played from start to finish.”

Bryant White’s eighth-grade team returns to action on Monday, Dec. 10, at Benton while the seventh-grade team returns to competition on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at home against Cabot North.