White Lady Hornets ease to win over Bryant Blue in eighth-grade game

It’s been a struggle this season for the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School, but they continued to battle as the end of the campaign approaches. On Monday, they took on the rival Bryant Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School.

Bryant White took a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 14-0 advantage at the half. Everybody played in the second half as the White Lady Hornets closed out a 29-3 victory.

Taryn Keim had 2 of Blue’s points and Rachel Cicero hit a free throw.

“My goal going into this game is for my kids to play hard and be disciplined,” said Bryant White head coach Ben Perry. “We started the game missing five layups in a row and taking rushed shots instead of balanced shots.

“We opened the game in our press because our game plan was to only press the first quarter,” he added. “Against a team that is struggling, it is my philosophy to win but that there is never a need at this level to humiliate.

“Second quarter, I put in our second group and the third group,” the coach noted. “We played half-court man. Third quarter, I let the first group open for a few minutes at half court and then subbed in the second group to work a half-court slow offense to find open shots.”

For White, eight different players contributed to the scoring, led by Daria Greer’s 6 points. Shamya Jordan added 5, Jayla Keith and Jayla Purifoy had 4 each with Jordan Hancock and Caitlin LaCerra pitching in with 3 apiece. V’Mya Palmer and Emma Chappell finished with 2 each.

“I’m proud of how they played,” Perry said of his team. “I’m not so proud of how they shot free throws.”

Bryant White was 7 of 17 in the game.

The Lady Hornets were scheduled to wrap up their season on Thursday at home against Russellville but Perry said,

“due to a scheduling conflict, that game is in the air.”

If the game is cancelled, the season for Bryant will have concluded with an 11-5 record.

Bryant Blue is scheduled to host North Little Rock Blue on Thursday before closing out the campaign at home against Cabot South on Monday and at Cabot North on Tuesday.