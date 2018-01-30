First-half blitz lifts White Hornets past short-handed Blue eighth graders

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Will Diggins and Landyn Newburn combined for 22 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 51-34 win over the short-handed Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School on Monday night.

Diggins had 12 and Newburn 10 with Khasen Robinson adding 8 points for Bryant White, which is scheduled to host Russellville on Thursday.

Demetrius Sanders of Bryant Blue led all scorers with 14 points. Daniel Taylor hit a pair of 3’s for 6 points.

“We were without some key players that forced us to move some people out of their normal positions,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson. “We look forward to finally being back to full strength for our next two games.

Bethel hosts North Little Rock Blue on Thursday then closes out the season at Cabot North on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“The kids were excited for this match-up and I thought we played well,” said White coach John Harrison. “Landyn Newburn, Khasen Robinson and Isaiah Kearney did a great job defensively. Daizure Hale, Cameron Boothe and Will Diggins rebounded well and were physical inside. And we got good minutes off the bench from Gavin Burton, Turner Seelinger and Caleb Carter.

“We have worked on a new offense the past two weeks and we ran it well, which led to a few easy scores,” he added. “It also helps these kids are very athletic and can make plays on their own. This is a solid group and they are gaining confidence each time out.”

Kearney had 5 points for White. Seelinger pitched in with 5 as well. Carter and Hale had 3 each with Landon Wallace scoring 2.

For Blue, Jabari Smith hit a 3 as did Jefferson Calicott. Zach Foote added a basket and a free throw while Joshua Blackmon and Kelton Heath contributed 2 apiece.

Bryant White broke out to a 19-11 lead in a fast-paced first quarter. Another 19-point quarter made it 38-20 at the half. It was 44-27 going into the fourth quarter.