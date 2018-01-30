Bryant White seventh graders surge past Bryant Blue

Jordan Knox scored 16 points and Cori Nichols had 10 to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 48-15 victory over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade of Bethel Middle School on Monday night.

“We are showing signs of improvement but they have a very strong team,” said Bryant Blue head coach Steve Wilson. “One of the best seventh-grade teams we have played. I am proud of our guys. They are fun to coach and eager to learn.”

James Billingsley led Bethel with 7 points. Jackson Fluger, Evan Lamb, Carson Nagle and Jeffrey Francis each added 2.

For Bryant White, Braylen Montgomery added 8 points. Tucker Dunn and Grant Dunbar added 4 each.

“We came out and played well defensively from the beginning,” said Bryant White coach John Harrison. “We missed a few layups early but settled down and scored the ball.

“Cori Nichols had several assists and Antonio Cage did a good job on the glass and was active in our press,” he added.

Bryant White is scheduled to play at Lake Hamilton tonight then closes with a tournament in Cabot on Saturday.

Bryant Blue is set to play North Little Rock Blue on Thursday before closing out the season at Cabot North on Feb. 6.