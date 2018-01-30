Bryant White seventh graders surge past Bryant Blue

January 30, 2018 Boys Basketball

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Bryant Blue’s James Billingsley (11) defends as Bryant White’s Cori Nichols. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Jordan Knox scored 16 points and Cori Nichols had 10 to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 48-15 victory over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade of Bethel Middle School on Monday night.

“We are showing signs of improvement but they have a very strong team,” said Bryant Blue head coach Steve Wilson. “One of the best seventh-grade teams we have played. I am proud of our guys. They are fun to coach and eager to learn.”

James Billingsley led Bethel with 7 points. Jackson Fluger, Evan Lamb, Carson Nagle and Jeffrey Francis each added 2.

For Bryant White, Braylen Montgomery added 8 points. Tucker Dunn and Grant Dunbar added 4 each.

“We came out and played well defensively from the beginning,” said Bryant White coach John Harrison. “We missed a few layups early but settled down and scored the ball.

“Cori Nichols had several assists and Antonio Cage did a good job on the glass and was active in our press,” he added.

Bryant White is scheduled to play at Lake Hamilton tonight then closes with a tournament in Cabot on Saturday.

Bryant Blue is set to play North Little Rock Blue on Thursday before closing out the season at Cabot North on Feb. 6.

Carson Nagle (25) tries to get a shot away over Bryant White’s Darren Wallace (23). (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Bryant Blue’s Tyler Pinney (23) shoots over a Bryant White defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
January 30, 2018
First-half blitz lifts White Hornets past short-handed Blue eighth graders
Boys Basketball
January 30, 2018
Special game

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!