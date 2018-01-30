Bryant White seventh graders surge past Bryant Blue

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
Jordan Knox scored 16 points and Cori Nichols had 10 to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 48-15 victory over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade of Bethel Middle School on Monday night.
“We are showing signs of improvement but they have a very strong team,” said Bryant Blue head coach Steve Wilson. “One of the best seventh-grade teams we have played. I am proud of our guys. They are fun to coach and eager to learn.”
James Billingsley led Bethel with 7 points. Jackson Fluger, Evan Lamb, Carson Nagle and Jeffrey Francis each added 2.
For Bryant White, Braylen Montgomery added 8 points. Tucker Dunn and Grant Dunbar added 4 each.
“We came out and played well defensively from the beginning,” said Bryant White coach John Harrison. “We missed a few layups early but settled down and scored the ball.
“Cori Nichols had several assists and Antonio Cage did a good job on the glass and was active in our press,” he added.
Bryant White is scheduled to play at Lake Hamilton tonight then closes with a tournament in Cabot on Saturday.
Bryant Blue is set to play North Little Rock Blue on Thursday before closing out the season at Cabot North on Feb. 6.