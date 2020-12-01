White Lady Hornets rally to win at Cabot North

CABOT — Austyn Oholendt scored 18 points and Brailey Kellum 14 to lead the Bryant White Lady Hornets to a 40-31 come-from-behind road victory over the Cabot North Lady Panthers in an eighth-grade game on Monday night.

Nia Sims added 3 points with Aniston Sweet and Kayla Martin pitching in with 2 each. Madison Loggins hit a free throw.

“We were down 9-0 at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter until Madison broke the ice with a free throw followed by Austytn with another free throw,” recounted Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “We did not hit a single field goal until the second quarter.

“We were not playing well on offense and shots were not falling,” he noted. “On defense we were getting beat back in transition allowing for easy baskets for Cabot. We were tough in the half court man defensive setting but were just getting beat in transition.”

After trailing 9-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Hornets were down 18-8 at the half.

“At halftime we made some adjustments on offense and I expressed the great need and desire to get back on defense,” Perry said. “I told them that if we were able to score 5 more points than them in the third and 6 in the fourth we win, it’s just simple math. Let the first half go because I’m over it and move on to the game ahead.

“The girls rallied and were able to not only score 5 more points in the third but were able to score 12 more in the third to go up by 2,” he added.

Bryant White led 24-22 going into the fourth.

“We played extremely tough on defense and pressured the ball,” Perry said. “In the first half, Cabot only committed six turnovers. They committed six just in the third quarter off ball pressure and great quick hands on defense.

“The fourth quarter, the girls put the game away with moving the ball around and shots starting to fall,” the coach related. “Brailey Kellum had a great defensive game that led to points for her and with Brailey and Austyn both having good games, they are tough to beat.

“We only committed 12 turnovers compared to their 17,” he said. “We outrebounded them, which was surprising when you watch the game, 28 to their 21. We had 12 steals in the game which led to layups and transition opportunities for us. Our half court man defense is getting better and the girls are starting to realize where they need to be.”

In addition to her 18 points, Oholendt had five steals and three rebounds. Kellum had six steals and three boards.

“They played very well together in this game and Cabot was unable to focus on shutting down just one person,” the coach mentioned. “When others on the team contribute on defense and offense, it opens up so many more doors.

“Madison Loggins was tough on the boards grabbing 10 rebounds for us, along with Kayla adding five of her own,” he said. “Madison is very tough down low and has a great competitive spirit. She is a leader on and off the court.”

The Lady Hornets improved to 3-1 on the season going into a game against Conway White on Thursday, Dec. 10, at BJHS.

“The first half was rocky, and we were just not in sync,” Perry said. “However, after halftime it was evident that the girls were ready to play and hungry for a victory. It is good for these girls to realize they can come back from a 10-point deficit and still win. This will help them down the road as we play other great teams on our schedule. It helps them to see that every half and every quarter is different and you must keep fighting.”