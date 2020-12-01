Blue Hornets suffer narrow defeat to North Little Rock

Short-handed due to covid-19-related situations, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High suffered a hotly contested 46-43 loss to North Little Rock at the BJHS gym on Monday night. The setback came despite a 28-point performance from Jonathan Frost.

In a B game that lasted just one half, North Little Rock prevailed 18-9.

“We had three starters out — one opted to sit out the rest of the year because of the covid situation — and only had nine players total, so each of the starters saw two or three minutes in the B Game.

“I thought our kids showed a lot of perseverance,” he noted. “We had chances that we could have folded when we were down by more than 10 points. but never gave up.”

North Little Rock held a 12-8 lead after a quarter and expanded the advantage to 27-17 by halftime. But Bryant didn’t let it get away any further. Going into the fourth quarter, the Charging Wildcats held a 37-27 edge. Bryant Blue then surged in the fourth.

Kellen Farmer added 9 points for the Hornets. Ryan Green had 4 and Brady Roberts 2.

Bryant Blue is set to return to action tonight at Cabot North.