Blue Hornets suffer narrow defeat to North Little Rock

December 1, 2020 Boys Basketball

Short-handed due to covid-19-related situations, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High suffered a hotly contested 46-43 loss to North Little Rock at the BJHS gym on Monday night. The setback came despite a 28-point performance from Jonathan Frost.

In a B game that lasted just one half, North Little Rock prevailed 18-9.

“We had three starters out — one opted to sit out the rest of the year because of the covid situation — and only had nine players total, so each of the starters saw two or three minutes in the B Game.  

“I thought our kids showed a lot of perseverance,” he noted. “We had chances that we could have folded when we were down by more than 10 points. but never gave up.”

North Little Rock held a 12-8 lead after a quarter and expanded the advantage to 27-17 by halftime. But Bryant didn’t let it get away any further. Going into the fourth quarter, the Charging Wildcats held a 37-27 edge. Bryant Blue then surged in the fourth.

Kellen Farmer added 9 points for the Hornets. Ryan Green had 4 and Brady Roberts 2.

Bryant Blue is set to return to action tonight at Cabot North.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

