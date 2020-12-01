White Hornets get back in action, stymie Panthers

CABOT — Playing for the first time since a 43-16 win over North Little Rock Gold on Nov. 10, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High knocked the rust off with a 49-23 win over the Cabot North Panthers eighth grade team on Monday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 3-0 on the season going into a game at home against Conway White on Thursday, Dec. 10.

“We still only had nine active players,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We played with a tone of heart and intensity the whole game on the defensive end. Our bench was thin but we kept the same approach as any other game and our guys stepped up and played great.”

The Hornets were led by Cedric Jones and Elem Shelby. Jones scored 19 points and Shelby 13. Dylan Holman added 6, Darrell Moore had 4 with Daniel Anderson and Chris Johnson each contributing 3. Kaleb Ellis hit a free throw.

“Cedric Jones and Elem Shelby stepped up big and shot the ball well for us,” Wrightner acknowledged.

The Hornets broke out to a 7-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. At the half, it was 23-11. The margin grew to 36-14 by the end of the third quarter.