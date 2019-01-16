White rides fast start past Blue in 7th-grade girls game

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh-grade team of Bryant Middle School rushed to a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on the way to a 20-11 win over the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets of Bethel Middle School on Monday at the Bryant Middle School gym.

Brilynn Findley scored 14 points to lead the victors, who improved to 4-5 on the season, Camille Calhoun, Emeril Jones and Kristen Reese each had 2 points.

Jadyn Miller and Saffy Purdom each had 4 points for Blue. Mackenzie Matson added 2.

“This was a game we focused on how we will play and how to just slow the game down,” said White team coach Ben Perry. “It was a game that everyone could get a chance to work on some skills.

“The game was in control from the get-go with a press and then we just relaxed and tried to run some offense that we have been needing to work on,” he continued. “It was evident that there are still some skills we need to work on. We also need to clean up our passing and create passing lanes.”

Said Blue team coach Joe Cook, “Our seventh-grade bunch played much better. They have played better the last couple of nights out. Jasmine Ellis, Lochlan Walsh and Sophia Cimino did a good job battling their big girls inside.”

Bryant White led 12-4 at the half and 18-10 going into the fourth quarter.

“The girls responded well after the Cabot loss (on Thursday, Jan. 10),” said Perry. “We are trying to change our mentality. It is a slow process and it takes time. The girls get frustrated in practice, but they are learning new skills to apply in games.

“We missed way too many free throws,” he added, noting that his team was 1 of 10 from the line. “That is horrible. We must get cleaner with the ball as we prepare for Lake Hamilton next week.”

The White team hosts Lake Hamilton on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The Blue team was set to play at Benton on Tuesday, Jan. 15.