White seventh grade boys remain unbeaten

CABOT — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School rode a 22-point first-quarter burst to a 42-24 victory over the Cabot North Panthers on Tuesday night.

Matthew Ferguson scored 14 points, R.J. Young 10 and Camarion Bead 9.

“We came out strong with our press,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “We played really well at the beginning of the game. The second and third quarter was pretty slow for us, then we bounced back in the fourth quarter and went on a 10-0 run to end the game.

“We rebounded the ball much better and played more aggressive,” he noted. “We showed quite a bit of improvement throughout the entire team.”

The win improved the Hornets to 7-0 on the season. They’ll play next at Benton on Tuesday, Jan. 26.