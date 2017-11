Winter Sports Parent-Athlete meeting is Wednesday

The Winter Sports Parent-Athlete meeting for the Bryant School District, conducted by the Athletic Training staff, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Middle School Gym.

Sports included in this meeting will be freshman basketball, Bryant Middle School basketball, Bethel Middle School basketball, and wrestling.

“Please be seated by 6:30 so we can be respectful of everyone’s time,” urged Bryant’s lead trainer Christa Finney.