With loss to Belles, Lady Hornets are 6 seed for State

On the first of the month, the Bryant Lady Hornets played the Mount St. Mary Belles tough to the very end and had a chance to knock them off only to lose the fifth set 13-15. That was at the Hornets’ Nest.

On Thursday, Bryant got another shot at the Belles at Mount in the 6A-Central Conference tournament. Seeding for the 6A State Tournament in Fayetteville was on the line with the winner gaining the fifth seed and the loser going to State as a 6 seed.

The Belles turned the tables on the Lady Hornets, winning 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.

Thus, the Lady Hornets, as the sixth seed, will open State play in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Oct. 27, against Springdale Har-Ber, the 3 seed from the 6A-West.