Young Hornets top Catholic for their first win

The Bryant Hornets earned a dramatic first victory of the season with a second-half goal and some splendid defense. After three ties and a pair of close losses, the Hornets earned a 2-1 win over 6A-Central Conference rival Little Rock Catholic on Thursday on Everett Field at Hornets Stadium.

“We worked hard in the second half and pulled ahead after Josh Lasley hit a ball across the face of goal on a corner,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday.

Bryant had taken the lead initially with a first-half goal.

“It was a great run from Caleb Miller,” Friday noted. “We gave up a goal shortly after, but the boys rebounded well.”

The win made Bryant 1-2-3 on the season overall, 1-1 in league play going into spring break.

“I still think we have a ways to go, but it was great for this young team to get their first win,” the coach said. “Hopefully, we can build off of this and develop a streak.”

Bryant plays next at Little Rock Central on Tuesday, March 30.