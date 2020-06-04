June 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Young, Murdock voted to all-Arkansas team

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Steven Murdock Jr., and Brenden Young, two members of the Class 7A State champions Bryant Hornets track and field team, have been voted to the All-Arkansas track and field team by a committee of track coaches in the state.

They’ll be among those honored at the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame banquet to be held this Friday, June 5, at the Wyndham Hotel, starting at 6:30 p.m.

“The criteria focuses on best performance for the season and where it ranks nationally and in comparison to the all-time best list for Arkansas,” explained Bryant coach Steve Oury. “The top five boys and top five girls are recognized.”