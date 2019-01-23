Youth baseball registration underway in Bryant

January 23, 2019 Baseball-Youth

Online registration is now underway for the Bryant Athletic Association youth baseball. Register at www.bryantbaseball.org until Jan. 25, at noon.

Registration fees:

T-Ball, $75 (includes jersey and hat)

League, aged 6 -14, $125 for first player, $100 second sibling, $75 each additional sibling

Tryouts will take place at the Bryant High School indoor facility (fieldhouse). You must register to tryout.

Tryouts are Jan. 26:

9 a.m., 13-14 year olds; 10 a.m., 11-12 year olds; 11:30 a.m., 9-10 year olds; 1 p.m., 7-8 year olds; 3:30 p.m., 6 year olds.

T-Ball players must be 4 years old by 5/1/19. There will be no tryouts for T-Ball.

Black Sox American Legion players do not need to register or attend tryouts.

For more information, visit the website.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

