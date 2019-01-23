Youth baseball registration underway in Bryant

Online registration is now underway for the Bryant Athletic Association youth baseball. Register at www.bryantbaseball.org until Jan. 25, at noon.

Registration fees:

T-Ball, $75 (includes jersey and hat)

League, aged 6 -14, $125 for first player, $100 second sibling, $75 each additional sibling

Tryouts will take place at the Bryant High School indoor facility (fieldhouse). You must register to tryout.

Tryouts are Jan. 26:

9 a.m., 13-14 year olds; 10 a.m., 11-12 year olds; 11:30 a.m., 9-10 year olds; 1 p.m., 7-8 year olds; 3:30 p.m., 6 year olds.

T-Ball players must be 4 years old by 5/1/19. There will be no tryouts for T-Ball.

Black Sox American Legion players do not need to register or attend tryouts.

For more information, visit the website.