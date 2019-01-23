Bryant White girls teams win seventh-grade games against Lake Hamilton

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade A and B teams of Bryant Middle School earned victories on Tuesday night over their counterparts from Lake Hamilton.

In the A game, the Lady Hornets prevailed 21-13. The B game went into overtime before the Lady Hornets won 14-12.

Brilynn Findley scored 16 points including a pair of 2-pointers to lead the A team to victory. Locklan Berry had 3 points and Camille Calhoun 2.

The Lady Hornets led 9-6 at the half.

“Findley got a bunch of deflections for steals that allowed layups,” noted Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “We hit some clutch 3’s to advance our score in the game.

“Lake Hamilton is very well coached, and they have a very solid team,” he added. “we came out the gate very aggressive on defense and made it difficult for Lake Hamilton’s shooters to get an open shot. We tried something a little new on defense with a different setup and it seemed to work well for the situation.

“It was a very tough defensive game for both sides,” the coach related. “Every score was hard earned.”

The win evened Bryant White’s record at 5-5 going into a game at North Little Rock on Thursday, Jan. 31.

“This was a much-needed victory, both on the scoreboard and for the mentality of the team,” Perry said. “Hard work pays off every time and they must continue to work hard as they face a very tough North Little Rock team next week. It is an environment that the girls haven’t seen, and it can be a little challenging. I look forward to how they respond after this week and the hard work that we now much go through to prepare.

“I’m very proud of the girls and look forward to next week,” he concluded.

In the B game, Bryant White was down by as many as 8 points and came back in the second half to tie it, 12-12. The Lady Hornets then scored the only 2 points of the overtime to win.

“They fought back hard, and we used that emotion to carry us over into the A game,” said Perry.

Lake Hamilton led 6-0 at the half.

Nia Swann and Raven Crump each had 4 points for the Lady Hornets. Maddie Edwards and Molly Roach had 3 each with Edwards coming through with a 3 to tie the game near the end of regulation.