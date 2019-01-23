Blue seventh-grade girls edge North Little Rock

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Jadyn Miller puts up a shot over a North Little Rock defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Saffy Purdom scored 17 points to lead the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 27-25 win in a nail-biter at the Bethel gym on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets spotted North Little Rock a 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter but got it going in the second and trimmed the margin to 15-12 at the half.

Bryant blue then held their counterparts to just 10 points in the second half. It was tied 19-19 through three quarters.

Jadyn Miller and Jasmine Ellis each added 4 points while Mackenzie Matson added 2 in the fourth quarter.

“The girls have been working hard and improving throughout the year,” said Blue coach Joe Cook. “They really deserved the win. It really was a team effort with great play and fight from everyone.”

Jasmine Miller (Photo by Kevin Nagle)





The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play at Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.

Saffy Purdom (Photo by Kevin Nagle)