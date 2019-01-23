Allen’s third-quarter spree helps Blue past NLR in seventh-grade boys game

January 23, 2019 Boys Basketball

Cairon Allen goes up for a shot in traffic. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Cairon Allen scored all 7 of his teams points in the third quarter as the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School pushed past North Little Rock 28-18 at the Bethel gym on Tuesday night.

Allen finished with 12 points. Gideon Motes added 6 with Layton Baugh and L.C. Pitts adding 4 each. Cason Trickey scored 2.

The Hornets and Charging Wildcats were even after a quarter, 7-7. Bethel pulled ahead 11-9 by halftime. Allen’s spree in the third increased the lead to 18-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Baugh had all 4 of his points in the final stanza with Pitts, Trickey and Motes adding to the advantage.

“I thought our kids played well,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We stayed under control for the most part. We did get in some foul trouble the first half, but Andrew Karp and Aiden Lallier gave us some great minutes during that time.

“We were able to slowly build a lead the second half and close it out at the end,” he noted.”

Layton Baugh launches a jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The seventh-grade team plays next at Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

