200 free relay team leads Lady Hornets to fifth at District

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

CONWAY — Jessica Butler, Kayla Vaughan, Lara Kockaya and Ella Reynolds combined on a 1:48.47 clocking in the 200-yard freestyle relay to place second behind only Little Rock Central’s quarter, which turned in a 1:42.95.

That was the top performance of the 7A/6A Central District swimming and diving championship meet at the University of Central Arkansas on Thursday.

As a team, the Lady Hornets finished with 208 points, good for fifth, just shy of fourth-place Jonesboro with 228.

Little Rock Central won the team title with 448 points, far out-distancing second playce Cabot (345) and third-place Conway (317).

The Lady Hornets picked up fourth-place points from Butler in the 100-yard freestyle. She finished in 1:00.46 with Vaughan eighth in 1:04.17. Butler was also eighth in the 50 free with Vaughan 10th. Butler finished in 27.19 with Vaughan clocking in at 28.27.

In the other relays, Butler, Kockaya and Reynolds teamed up with Taylor Wilson on a 2:06.61 time in the 200 medley relay, which was good for sixth. In the 400 free, Erin Vaughn, Wilson, Addison and Vaughan were seventh in 4:31.92.

Hannah Tennison was eighth in the 200 individual medley. She finished in 2:47.40 with Erin Vaughn 14th in 2:59.83 and Jasmine Snell 16th in 3:09.01.

Kockaya earned ninth-place points in the 100-yard breast stroke, clocking in at 1:19.09.

Meanwhile, Wilson led a contingent of four Bryant swimmers that scored in the 500-yard freestyle. Her 6:16.02 was good for ninth with Kockaya 10th in 6:16.08, Tennison 11th in 6:28.31 and Dayanne Maldonado 12th in 6:36.45.

Wilson was also 12th in the 200 free with a time of 2:22.91 while Maldonado was 15th in the 100-yard butterfly, turning in a 1:13.57.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Reynolds finished in 1:12.57 to place 13th with Leela Hoerschelmann 16th with a time of 1:15.15.