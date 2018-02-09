Hornets finish fifth at District meet

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

CONWAY — Against an impressive 10-team field, the Bryant Hornets accumulated 146 points to finish fifth at the 2018 Central District Swimming and Diving championship meet at the University of Central Arkansas Thursday.

Little Rock Central won the boys title with 498 points, edging Conway (491) with Cabot third (320) and North Little Rock fourth (202). Bryant edged out Little Rock Catholic (142) for fifth.

The Hornets’ top performances were sixth-place finishes in a pair of relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Alex Ball, Gavin Miller, Michael Higgs and Carson Edmonson combined on a 1:52.67. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Edmonson, Hagan Austin, Ball and Higgs turned in a 1:41.60.

In the 400 free relay, the Hornets were seventh in 3:59.33 with Hayden Smith, John Dellorto, Cameron Loftis and Austin combining.

Higgs contributed seventh-place points in the 100-yard butterfly. His time was 57.61. Ball was 12th at 1:04.05.

In the 100-yard breast stroke, Higgs was ninth with a time of 1:05.17 with Miller 15th in 1:12.67.

Ball turned in a 10th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:01.28.

In the 500 freestyle, Edmonson was 14th (6:14.89) and Smith was 15th (6:19.41).