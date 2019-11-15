200 relay team paces Hornets’ effort in opening meet

Photos courtesy of Tenika Clemmer

Chapman Redam (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Hayden Smith, freshman Jazer Olivo, senior Jalen Dinstbier and sophomore Samuel Vinson combined on a time of 1:39.04 to capture first place in the event to highlight the work of the Bryant Hornets at their first swimming and diving meet Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

The Hornets accumulated 288 points in the meet, second only to Conway’s 591. Benton was third at 250 in the 11-team meet.

Little Rock Catholic’s time of 1:39.84 was second to the winning effort by the Hornets in the 200 relay.

The Hornets scored with depth. Their next best finish was a tie for fourth with Catholic in the 200-yard medley relay. Smith, Vinson, junior Cameron Loftis and Dinstbier clocked in at 1:51.30.

Aidan Shaw (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Individually, Vinson and Dinstbier had fifth-place finishes. For Vinson, it came in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.11. In addition, freshman Aidan Shaw was eighth in 1:17.67 and junior Carter Miller was 11th in 1:20.72.

For Dinstbier, the fifth-place came in the 50-yard freestyle in which he finished in 23.81 with Smith seventh in 24.07.

Shaw, junior John Peters, Olivo and Loftis turned in a 4:11.70 clocking in the 400 free relay, earning a fifth-place finish.

Smith and Olivo each earned seventh-place points. Smith’s came in the 100 backstroke. His time was 1:05.90 with Peters eighth in 1:09.88, Olivo ninth in 1:13.31 and senior Chapman Redam 10th in 1:13.63.

Olivo’s seventh was in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.80. Dinstbier was ninth in 1:13.01 with freshman Eli Matthews finishing 12th with a time of 1:17.95.

Loftis earned eighth-place points in the 200 free, clocking in at 2:21.25 with Peters ninth in 2:24.80.

Shaw was ninth in the 200 individual medley and Vinson was ninth in the 100 free. Shaw’s time was 2:42.10 with freshman Ian Archer 10th in 2:53.58 and Redam 11th in 2:57.55.

Vinson’s time was 54.08 with Loftis 12th in 58.92.

In addition, Miller’s 7:15.84 and Matthews’ 7:20.93 earned 11th and 12th place points, respectively, in the 500 free.

The Hornets return to action on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Conway.