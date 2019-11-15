Weber leads Lady Hornets to second in first swim meet

Photos courtesy of Tenika Clemmer

Sara Weber (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

The Bryant Lady Hornets kicked off the 2019-20 swimming and diving season on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center, finishing second to a strong Conway team in a 10-school competition.

Senior Sara Weber provided the Lady Hornets with their lone first-place performance earning a 169.95 score on the one-meter dive. In addition, the Lady Hornets finished second in six events.

Bryant finished with 320 points. Conway had 494. Magnolia was third with 258.

Sophomores Alana Gould, Shelby Bratton and Aidan Halladay each had second-place finishes individually while contributing to second-place relay performances.

Weber was joined by sophomore Julianne Davis (sixth, 109.20) and senior Jaden Heath (seventh, 102.00) in scoring in the one-meter dive.

Gould was second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.88. She was just barely out-touched by Little Rock Christian’s Hannah Hall, who was clocked at 25.82. Bryant’s Hannah Tennison was 14th in 30.22.

Bratton’s second came in the 100-yard butterfly. She clocked in at 1:04.10 behind only Little Rock Christian’s Angel Ke at 59.77.

Alana Gould (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Halladay was second in the 500-yard freestyle. Her time was 6:05.84, second to Benton’s Samantha West at 5:41.91. Bryant’s Emily Martin finished sixth in 7:14.21.

In the relays, Halladay, Bratton and Gould joined another sophomore Simone Dinstbier on a clocking of 1:48.65 in the 200 free. Little Rock Christian’s quartet just beat them out at 1:47.15.

In the 400, it was Tennison, Martin, Alyssa Addison and Halladay taking second at 4S:35.90 behind Conway at 3:55.46.

Halladay and Gould had third-place finishes. For Halladay, it came in the 200 free. Her time was 2:14.48. Bryant’s Charlotte Bryant, a junior, was 16th in 3:08.84.

Jaden Heath (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Gould’s third came in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.34. Addison was 12th in 1:34.39.

In addition, Bratton was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.56 with Tennison 10th in 1:18.31 and Michelle Altankhuyag 12th in 1:23.11.

Dinstbier was fifth in the 100 free and sixth in the 200 individual medley. Her time in the 100 free was 1:03.43 with Addison 12th in 1:10.11. In the 200 IM, Dinstbier turned in a 2:43.16. Martin was 10th in 3:00.17 and Altankhuyag 12th in 3:12.61.

Bryant’s 200-yard medley relay captured fourth with a time of 2:06.94 turned in by Tennison, Gould, Bratton and Dinstbier.

Bryant’s next meet will be Thursday, Nov. 21, at Conway.

Michelle Altankhuyag (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Julianna Davis (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)