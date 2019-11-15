Freshman girls maintain fast start on the way to first win

This time, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team maintained the kind of dominance they established in the first quarter. And the result was their first win of the 2019-20 season as they roared past the Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors freshmen, 31-8, to wrap up the annual Bryant Classic.

The Lady Hornets got balanced scoring led by Natalie Edmonson with 8 points. Lauren Lain, Emileigh Muse and Jaelyn Allen each had 5 points. Allen collected a team-high 10 rebounds with Haya Winfield pulling down eight boards to go with her 2 points.

Brooklyn Welch, Lyniyae Johnson and Jayla Knight each had 2 points as well.

On Monday, the Lady Hornets pushed out to a first-quarter lead over Vilonia only to lose at the end, 33-31. This time, Bryant built a 10-0 lead by the end of the opening period and extended that to 15-1 by halftime. It was 25-7 going into the fourth quarter and head coach Nathan Castaldi got a chance to get some reserves in the game late.

“We had another good first quarter, but unlike Monday night we were able to keep extending the lead,” he acknowledged. “We were active on the defensive end and we rebounded much better tonight. On offense we had a more balanced night with 8 girls scoring for us. We did not shoot the ball as well as we did on Monday, but we got the ball inside more and were able to finish around the rim better.”

The Lady Hornets return to action next Monday when they host Lake Hamilton at Bryant Junior High.