Second-half outburst allows freshman Hornets to overtake Vilonia

Photos courtesy of Valerie Nagle

James Billingsley scored 16 points and Ivory Gilmore had 12 to lead the Bryant Hornets freshman team to a 48-38 victory over the Vilonia Eagles on Thursday night at Bryant Junior High.

The game wrapped up the annual Bryant Classic with the Hornets going 2-0. They’ll host Lake Hamilton on Monday.

Vilonia led most of the first half. It was 11-8 at the end of the first quarter then 20-10 at the half.

“The. First half was a big struggle as we came out with a lack of energy and aggression,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “This led to a lot of turnovers and low-quality shots.

“After halftime, we were a completely different team and the intensity level was cranked up a notch,” he noted. “This led to much easier baskets for us and we were able to create a lot of turnovers.”

By the end of the third quarter, the Hornets had tied the game 31-31.

“We got hot from deep in the third quarter hitting five 3’s in the period,” Posey said. “We were able to close out the fourth with great free-throw shooting from James Billingsley.”

Chris Gannaway added 8 points for the Hornets. Jordan Knox had 7.