April 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

2013-14 Bryant Varsity Dance Team

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photo courtesy of Caryn Burge

Members of the 2013-14 Bryant Varsity Dance Team has been announced. They include, front[more] from left, seniors Autumn Hurley, Sara Curry, Haley Trantham, Marley Cole; second row, juniors Monica Perry, Jayme Rash, Kianna Ellithorpe, Lexi Summers, Jessica Kooiman, Olivia Bowden, Danielle Mashburn; back row, sophomores Aspen Reynolds, Hadley Balisterri, Alexis Landers, Lauren Carmack, Mia Moore, Megan Brown, Olivia Owen, Taylor Wilson and Coach Laura Wooten.