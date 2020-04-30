Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career innings pitched

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Innings pitched (career)

Travis Wood 193

Jordan Taylor 162.2

Justin Wells 155

Trent Daniel 143.2

Blaine Knight 140.2

Zach Jackson 125.2

Ben Wells 124.1

Tyler Sawyer 121.2

Will McEntire 121.1

Caleb Milam 119

Michael McClellan 111.2

Nate Rutherford 111

Beaux Bonvillain 103

Dylan Cross 98.1

Anthony Rose 98

Evan Lee 89.1

Coby Greiner 87.2

Scott Yant 86.2

Jason Hastings 86.1

Chris Sory 82.2

Alex Shurtleff 77.1

Kaleb Jobe 72

Blake Davidson 71