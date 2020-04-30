Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career innings pitched

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Innings pitched (career)

Travis Wood                193

Jordan Taylor              162.2

Justin Wells                 155

Trent Daniel                143.2

Blaine Knight               140.2   

Zach Jackson               125.2

Ben Wells                    124.1

Tyler Sawyer               121.2

Will McEntire              121.1

Caleb Milam                119

Michael McClellan      111.2

Nate Rutherford         111

Beaux Bonvillain         103

Dylan Cross                 98.1

Anthony Rose             98

Evan Lee                      89.1

Coby Greiner               87.2

Scott Yant                   86.2

Jason Hastings            86.1

Chris Sory                    82.2

Alex Shurtleff              77.1

Kaleb Jobe                   72

Blake Davidson           71

