April 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Junior girls take conference

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

GREENBRIER — For the second year in a row, the Bryant Junior Lady Hornets went unbeaten through the track season culminating with the Central Arkansas Conference championship.

The Lady Hornets smashed three Bryant junior records on the way to amassing 140 points at the league meet held Monday, May 1, at Greenbrier after being rained out on Saturday, April 29.

“Our girls did a great job,” stated Junior Lady Hornets coach Beth Fenske. “They all worked together to make it a team effort. When one of them was having an off day, another one stepped up and helped us out. I’m so proud of them.”

The Lady Hornets won team honors at their home meet as well as meets at Conway and Sheridan this season.

At the 12-team conference meet, Lake Hamilton was second with 125 points.

Individual school records were set by Ashley Petz in the 200 meters when she turned in a time of 27.6 to win the event, and Amber Moskow in the triple jump, when she covered 33 feet, 2 1/2 inches of ground to finish third. In addition, the 400 meter relay team of Melanie Bergen, Petz, Andrea Savage and Moskow combined on a record time of 53.9, finishing second.

Petz and Moskow also accounted for the Lady Hornets’ other two first-place finishes. Moskow won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.1 edging teammate Melanie Johnson who was second in 17.5 and Savage, who was sixth in 18.5. Petz won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.08. Teammate Christen Kirchner added an eighth-place finish, running a 14.1.

Bryant was second in the 1600 and 3200 meter relays. MiKayla Speake, Samantha Cyz, Bergen and Brittany Hairston teamed up in both events.

With Petz setting the school record in the 200, Moskow added a seventh-place finish.

Cyz and Hairston both scored in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. In the 1600, Cyz was second and Hairston eighth. In the 800, Cyz was fourth and Hairston fifth. Speake added a seventh-place finish in the 400.

In field events, Moskow’s record-setting triple jump scored in combination with Petz’ fifth-place finish in which she covered 30-9. In the long jump, Moskow leapt 15-8 to finish second and Petz covered 15-3 to place fifth.

Kirchner added third-place points in both the shot and pole vault. In the shot, she threw 38-1 with teammate Rachel Davidson picking up fifth-place with a throw of 35-4. In the pole vault, Kirchner cleared nine feet while Catherine Fletcher went over 8-6 to place fourth.

Kayla Davidson was fourth (77-4) and Rachel Davidson fifth (75-6) in the discus for Bryant.



