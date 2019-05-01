Bryant boys win 11th in a row to nail down league title

Photo courtesy of Nikki Funk

With a 6-1 trouncing of the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats, the Bryant Hornets soccer team secured its first conference championship since 2014 as they improved to 13-2-2 overall and 12-1 in league play. It was the Hornets’ 11thconsecutive victory.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night, honoring Jacinto Alvarado, Kevin Blanco, Thomas Bullington, Chris Fuller, Luis Lara, Danny Linares, Diego Perez, Martin Ramirez and Henry Terry.

Bryant opened the scoring in a most unusual and kind of unbelievable way. Goalkeeper Codi Kirby punted the ball 80 yards and it bounced over the North Little Rock keeper’s head and into the goal.

Brandon Delgadillo made it 2-0 as he dribbled across the field. Lara scored the third goal off a rebound from a shot taken by Jonathan Giron and it was 3-0 at the half.

Lara started the second-half scoring off a set piece then Terry made a solo run and found the back of the net to make it 5-0.

Max Hooten capped off the onslaught from a cut across the field in the last minute.

The Hornets conclude the regular season on Friday at Conway. They’ll open the 6A State tourney in Conway on May 10 at 10 a.m.