April 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Cox, Kirchner no-hit Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Tyler Cox and Christan Kirchner combined on a no-hitter as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished up the regular-season with a 4-0 non-conference win over the Benton Lady Panthers at Tyndall Park on Monday, April 30.

With the win, the Lady Hornets will take a 29-4-1 overall record and a 7A-Central Conference championship into the Class 7A State Tournament in Rogers. They were scheduled to open play on Saturday, April 5, at noon against the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Fort Smith Northside and Russellville.

Cox struck out seven, working the first four innings then returning to pitch the seventh after Kirchner pitched the fifth and sixth and fanned three. Benton only had three base runners in the game, one on a walk and two on errors.

Cox and Kirchner were both outstanding,” commented Lady Hornets head coach Lisa Dreher. “I thought we could have been a lot more disciplined at the plate, but I am glad we have the confidence to be that aggressive. I feel like they were trying to make things happen rather than being smart. I hope we get to a point where we are patient, but still aggressive. I really appreciate the way (Lindsey) Cason has stepped her game up.”

Cason contributed an RBI single and scored twice in the contest. Her base hit came in the second after Cox had ripped a lead-off double and courtesy runner, Kristen Morehart swiped third. Cason’s single to left made it 1-0.

A wild pitch allowed Cason to take second and she scored when Paige Turpin’s grounder to third drew a wild throw to first.

It stayed 2-0 until the fourth when Cason coaxed a lead-off walk and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Laci Rowland. Ashley Herndon sacrificed her to third then Randie Juliusson singled her home to make it 3-0.

Kristen Dorsey singled to open the fifth, took second on a sacrifice by Kirchner and scored on Cox’s second hit of the game.



