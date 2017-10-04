2017 Homecoming Court announced

Seventeen young ladies will represent Bryant High School as maids on the 2017 Homecoming Court. The high school will celebrate Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 13, when the Hornets take on the Fort Smith Southside Mavericks. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.

The Bryant Homecoming queen will be crowned prior to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Front from left are, senior maids Jessica James, Keeli Robertson, India Stewart, Madison Treat, Hollan Pfautz; second row, junior maids Llyz Cortes, Faith Stone, Sierra Edelmann, Naomi Brady; third row, sophomore maids Libby Majors, Kendall Scott, Meredith Medford, Gretchen Bush; fourth row, freshman maids Maddie Thomas, Aryn Stiles, Hallie Allison, Kacey Schaefer

