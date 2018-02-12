2018 Bryant Hornets baseball schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2018 baseball schedule
Varsity
Feb. 20 — at Lake Hamilton (benefit)
Feb. 26 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Feb. 28-Mar. 3 — at Waxahatchie Classic
Mar. 6 — at Pine Bluff
Mar. 13 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 15 — LR Catholic*
Mar. 16 — at White Hall
Mar. 22-24 — at Central Arkansas Classic, Little Rock
Mar. 27 — at LR Central*
Mar. 30 — Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 3 — at Cabot*
Apr. 6 — North Little Rock*
Apr. 10 — at Conway*
Apr. 12 — Benton
Apr. 13 — FS Northside*
Apr. 14 — at Central Arkansas Christian
Apr. 16 — Star City
Apr. 17 — at LR Catholic*
Apr. 20 — LR Central*
Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 27 — Cabot*
May 1 — at North Little Rock*
May 4 — Conway*
May 8 — Sheridan
May 10-13 — Class 7A playoffs, North Little Rock
May 18-19 — State Finals, Fayetteville
BRYANT HORNETS
2018 junior varsity baseball schedule
Feb. 26 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Mar. 6 — at Pine Bluff
Mar. 13 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 15 — LR Catholic*
Mar. 16 — at White Hall
Mar. 27 — at LR Central*
Mar. 30 — Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 3 — at Cabot*
Apr. 6 — North Little Rock*
Apr. 10 — at Conway*
Apr. 12 — Benton
Apr. 13 — FS Northside*
Apr. 16 — Star City
Apr. 17 — at LR Catholic*
Apr. 20 — LR Central*
Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 27 — Cabot*
May 1 — at North Little Rock*
May 4 — Conway*
BRYANT HORNETS
2018 B team baseball schedule
Mar. 5 — White Hall (2)
Mar. 9 — LR Catholic (2)
Mar. 12 — Lake Hamilton (2)
Mar. 26 — LR Catholic (2)
Mar. 29 — at Bauxite (2)
Apr. 2 — at Hot Springs Lakeside (2)
Apr. 7 — Bryant jamboree
Apr. 9 — Bauxite (2)
Apr. 19 — Benton (2)
Apr. 26 — at Benton (2)
Apr. 26 — LR Catholic (2)