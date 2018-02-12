2018 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2018 varsity schedule
Feb. 22 — Sylvan Hills
Mar. 1 — Lake Hamilton
Mar. 5 — Bald Knob
Mar. 6 — North Little Rock*
Mar. 9-10 — at Benton Tournament
Mar. 12 — at Bauxite
Mar. 13 — at FS Northside*
Mar. 16 — Mount St. Mary*
Mar. 21-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic
Mar. 27 — at LR Central*
Mar. 30 — FS Southside*
Apr. 3 — at Cabot*
Apr. 5 — Sheridan
Apr. 6 — Bentonville West
Apr. 10 — at Conway
Apr. 14 — Rogers
Apr. 14 — Benton Harmony Grove
Apr. 17 — at Mount St. Mary*
Apr. 20 — LR Central*
Apr. 23 — at Benton
Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 27 — Cabot*
May 1 — at North Little Rock*
May 4 — Conway*
May 10-12 — 7A State Tournament, Cabot
May 18-19 — State Finals, Fayetteville
BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2018 junior varsity schedule
Feb. 26 — at Cabot*
Mar. 1 — Lake Hamilton
Mar. 5 — Bald Knob
Mar. 6 — North Little Rock*
Mar. 12 — at Bauxite
Mar. 13 — at FS Northside*
Mar. 15 — at Beebe
Mar. 21-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic
Mar. 27 — at LR Central*
Mar. 30 — FS Southside*
Apr. 3 — at Cabot*
Apr. 5 — Sheridan
Apr. 6 — Bentonville West
Apr. 7 — at Sheridan JV jamboree
Apr. 10 — at Conway
Apr. 20 — LR Central*
Apr. 23 — at Benton
Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 27 — Cabot*
May 1 — at North Little Rock*
May 4 — Conway*