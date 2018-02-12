2018 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2018 varsity schedule

Feb. 22 — Sylvan Hills

Mar. 1 — Lake Hamilton

Mar. 5 — Bald Knob

Mar. 6 — North Little Rock*

Mar. 9-10 — at Benton Tournament

Mar. 12 — at Bauxite

Mar. 13 — at FS Northside*

Mar. 16 — Mount St. Mary*

Mar. 21-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic

Mar. 27 — at LR Central*

Mar. 30 — FS Southside*

Apr. 3 — at Cabot*

Apr. 5 — Sheridan

Apr. 6 — Bentonville West

Apr. 10 — at Conway

Apr. 14 — Rogers

Apr. 14 — Benton Harmony Grove

Apr. 17 — at Mount St. Mary*

Apr. 20 — LR Central*

Apr. 23 — at Benton

Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*

Apr. 27 — Cabot*

May 1 — at North Little Rock*

May 4 — Conway*

May 10-12 — 7A State Tournament, Cabot

May 18-19 — State Finals, Fayetteville

 

 

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2018 junior varsity schedule

Feb. 26 — at Cabot*

Mar. 1 — Lake Hamilton

Mar. 5 — Bald Knob

Mar. 6 — North Little Rock*

Mar. 12 — at Bauxite

Mar. 13 — at FS Northside*

Mar. 15 — at Beebe

Mar. 21-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic

Mar. 27 — at LR Central*

Mar. 30 — FS Southside*

Apr. 3 — at Cabot*

Apr. 5 — Sheridan

Apr. 6 — Bentonville West

Apr. 7 — at Sheridan JV jamboree

Apr. 10 — at Conway

Apr. 20 — LR Central*

Apr. 23 — at Benton

Apr. 24 — at FS Southside*

Apr. 27 — Cabot*

May 1 — at North Little Rock*

May 4 — Conway*

 

