2018 Bryant Hornets final, unofficial baseball statistics

BRYANT HORNETS
2018 varsity baseball stats
Final, unofficial through 32* games
Batting
Name ab r h rbi d t hr bb so sb avg
Logan Chambers 104 27 40 19 7 2 1 19 4 8 .385
Myers Buck 58 15 18 12 7 1 0 15 15 2 .310
Scott Schmidt 83 8 25 22 7 0 0 18 15 1 .301
Coby Greiner 79 15 23 12 3 0 0 20 18 6 .291
Peyton Dillon 41 8 10 14 1 1 0 13 12 0 .244
Jake Wright 95 10 21 13 5 2 1 27 25 2 .221
Austin Ledbetter 87 16 19 19 8 0 0 23 24 0 .218
Matthew Sandidge 92 19 20 12 6 0 2 17 28 3 .217
Brandon Hoover 72 12 15 12 2 0 0 18 13 0 .208
Gage Stark 18 9 3 5 0 2 0 2 7 3 .167
Logan Catton 32 3 4 0 0 0 0 5 10 0 .125
Cade Drennan 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Grayson Prince 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Noah Davis 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Logan Grant 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .—-
K.J. Merriweather 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .—-
Ryan Riggs 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .—-
Totals 767 173 198 140 45 8 4 176 174 34 .258
Sacrifice bunts: Greiner 12, Hoover 8, Schmidt 9, Stark 3, Ledbetter 2, Buck 1, Chambers 1, Dillon 1, Sandidge 1
Sacrifice flies: Sandidge 5, Ledbetter 3, Dillon 2, Hoover 2, Greiner 2, Buck 1, Schmidt 1
Pitching
Name w-l ip r er h bb so era
Logan Catton 1-0 4 0 0 5 4 2 0.00
Cade Drennan 0-0 2 2 0 4 1 0 0.00
Will Hathcote 0-0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Peyton Dillon 1-0 9 1 1 8 3 6 0.78
Logan Grant 0-2 15 6 2 10 12 10 0.93
Will McEntire 4-4 48 22 11 47 21 64 1.60
Myers Buck 3-1 16.2 7 5 16 6 15 2.10
Scott Schmidt 5-0 31.1 12 10 26 3 19 2.23
Coby Greiner 3-1 47 20 16 37 13 25 2.38
Austin Ledbetter 4-2 25 11 11 24 13 23 3.08
Braden Knight 0-0 2.1 2 2 2 3 1 6.00
Brayden Lester 0-0 1 2 2 4 1 1 14.00
Christian Motes 0-0 0 1 1 0 1 0 —–
Totals 21-10 202 86 61 184 80 166 2.11
Saves:Greiner 2, Buck 1, Schmidt 1.
*includes tie game