2018 Bryant Hornets final, unofficial baseball statistics

May 14, 2018 Baseball-High School

BRYANT HORNETS

2018 varsity baseball stats

Final, unofficial through 32* games

Batting

Name                          ab        r           h          rbi        d          t           hr         bb        so        sb        avg

Logan Chambers         104      27        40        19        7          2          1          19        4          8          .385

Myers Buck                 58        15        18        12        7          1          0          15        15        2          .310

Scott Schmidt             83        8          25        22        7          0          0          18        15        1          .301

Coby Greiner               79        15        23        12        3          0          0          20        18        6          .291

Peyton Dillon              41        8          10        14        1          1          0          13        12        0          .244

Jake Wright                 95        10        21        13        5          2          1          27        25        2          .221

Austin Ledbetter         87        16        19        19        8          0          0          23        24        0          .218

Matthew Sandidge     92        19        20        12        6          0          2          17        28        3          .217

Brandon Hoover          72        12        15        12        2          0          0          18        13        0          .208

Gage Stark                  18        9          3          5          0          2          0          2          7          3          .167

Logan Catton               32        3          4          0          0          0          0          5          10        0          .125

Cade Drennan             2          0          0          0          0          0          0          0          1          0          .000

Grayson Prince            1          3          0          0          0          0          0          0          1          0          .000

Noah Davis                  2          4          0          0          0          0          0          1          1          0          .000

Logan Grant                0          12        0          0          0          0          0          0          0          4          .—-

K.J. Merriweather       0          10        0          0          0          0          0          0          0          5          .—-

Ryan Riggs                  0          2          0          0          0          0          0          0          0          0          .—-

Totals                          767      173      198      140      45        8          4          176      174      34        .258

Sacrifice bunts: Greiner 12, Hoover 8, Schmidt 9, Stark 3, Ledbetter 2, Buck 1, Chambers 1, Dillon 1, Sandidge 1

Sacrifice flies: Sandidge 5, Ledbetter 3, Dillon 2, Hoover 2, Greiner 2, Buck 1, Schmidt 1

Pitching

Name                          w-l       ip         r           er         h          bb        so        era

Logan Catton               1-0       4          0          0          5          4          2          0.00

Cade Drennan             0-0       2          2          0          4          1          0          0.00

Will Hathcote              0-0       0.2       0          0          0          0          1          0.00

Peyton Dillon              1-0       9          1          1          8          3          6          0.78

Logan Grant                0-2       15        6          2          10        12        10        0.93

Will McEntire              4-4       48        22        11        47        21        64        1.60

Myers Buck                 3-1       16.2     7          5          16        6          15        2.10

Scott Schmidt             5-0       31.1     12        10        26        3          19        2.23

Coby Greiner               3-1       47        20        16        37        13        25        2.38

Austin Ledbetter         4-2       25        11        11        24        13        23        3.08

Braden Knight             0-0       2.1       2          2          2          3          1          6.00

Brayden Lester            0-0       1          2          2          4          1          1          14.00

Christian Motes          0-0       0          1          1          0          1          0          —–

Totals                          21-10   202      86        61        184      80        166      2.11

Saves:Greiner 2, Buck 1, Schmidt 1.

*includes tie game

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Baseball-High School
May 11, 2018
Top-ranked Har-Ber ends Hornets’ season

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!