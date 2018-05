Lady Hornets-Rogers to play for 7A soccer title Friday morning

The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team will battled the Rogers Lady Mounties for the Class 7A championship this Friday at 10 a.m., at the University of Arkansas soccer stadium, according to the Arkansas Activities Association.

The Lady Hornets defeated 7A-West Conference champion Bentonville, 1-0, on Saturday to advance to this Friday’s title match.