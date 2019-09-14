2019 7A-Central Conference standings, 9/13

September 13, 2019 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 football standings

Team                           conf     ovl

Little Rock Central      0-0       3-0

Bryant                         0-0       2-0

Cabot                          0-0       2-0

Little Rock Catholic     0-0       2-0

Conway                       0-0       2-1

Fort Smith Northside  0-0       2-1

North Little Rock         0-0       1-2

Fort Smith Southside  0-0       0-2

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Little Rock Central 24, West Memphis 18 

Friday, Aug. 30

Bryant 42, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)

Conway 37, El Dorado 27

Fort Smith Northside 36, Rogers Heritage 7

Saturday, Aug. 31

North Little Rock 19, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 0 

Friday, Sept. 6

Cabot 43, Pine Bluff 19

Bentonville 17, Conway 10 

Greenwood 31, Fort Smith Northside 10 

Bentonville West 37, Fort Smith Southside 13 

Little Rock Catholic 35, Sylvan Hills 15 

Little Rock Central 62, Rogers Heritage 0 

Memphis Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock 0

Friday, Sept. 13

Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0 

Cabot 35, El Dorado 14 

Conway 14, Jonesboro 7 

Fort Smith Northside 44, Van Buren 6 

Greenwood 44, Fort Smith Southside 14 

Little Rock Catholic 41, Jacksonville 0

Little Rock Central 42, Rogers 25

Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17 (Shreveport)

Friday, Sept. 20

Bryant at Fayetteville

Benton at Cabot

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Catholic at Jonesboro

Friday, Sept. 27

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Friday, Oct. 4 

Little Rock Catholic at Bryant

Fort Smith Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Oct. 11

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Oct. 18

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock

Friday, Oct. 25

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Nov. 1

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Thursday, Nov. 7

Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Nov. 8 

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
September 14, 2019
Hornets surge to a 35-0 halftime advantage in romp over Bentonville West
Football
September 13, 2019
Two of 2018’s final four in Class 7A clash tonight

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!