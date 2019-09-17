Bryant’s Ray among players honored by Southland Conference

FRISCO, Texas — Houston Baptist’s Bailey Zappe and Andre Walker, along with Central Arkansas’ Hayden Ray, earned Southland Football Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday. All weekly awards are presented by MidSouth Bank.
Ray, a former Bryant Hornet, was flawless for the Bears in their Southland Conference opener, hitting field goals of 21, 37 and 23 yards while knocking both of his extra points through the uprights. The final boot gave UCA a 31-30 lead with 90 seconds remaining as the Bears completed their third fourth-quarter comeback in as many games this season.