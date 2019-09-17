Youth team including Bryant girls win Jonesboro tourney

JONESBORO – The Central Arkansas Soccer Club ’08 Wildcats captured the championship of the Riceland Foods Harvest Cup U12 last weekend.

The team, coached by Julie Fluger, includes, from left, Raegan Leung, Bethany Arbeene, Carys Williams, Alice Marek, Tatum Lewis, Presley McNab, Lydia Hall, Toni Williams, Lexi Pasierb, Brooklyn Kuchinski, Anabelle Tappe, Mattison Roberts, Jadyn Heiderscheidt, Emma Roach and Brooke Fluger.

Central Arkansas defeated AR Revolution of Jonesboro in the championship game on Sunday.

On Saturday, Central Arkansas opened with Paragould, defeating the Predators 4-1. After overcaming a slow start, the Wildcats scored three goals in the second half. Central Arkansas later put away Lakeland (Tenn.) International Futbol Academy 6-0, utilizing quick, short passes to overwhelm the Lady Lions.

Seven Central Arkansas players scored during the tournament. The Wildcats (41 shots on goal) finished with a 39 percent shot conversion rate.

Central Arkansas improved to 6-1-1 overall this fall. The Wildcats’ only loss came to FC Arkansas ’07 (Fayetteville). The Wildcats travel to Memphis this weekend to play in the Rose Cup.

Steve Landers CDJR in Little Rock sponsors Central Arkansas Soccer Club. The Wildcats are individually sponsored by Chreyton Electric, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Clark Contractors, Merchants & Farmers Bank, Tacos 4 Life, Big Red, Blue Sky Hope and Recovery Center, Elite Landscaping & Construction, Insultech, Jay Van Dover – Shelter, Lindsey’s Pools & Spas, Mid-Ark Roofing, PCA Technology Solutions and Summers Welding.