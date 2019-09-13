Central hangs on for league win against Lady Hornets

LITTLE ROCK — After a slow start, the Bryant Lady Hornets made a bid at overtaking the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers in a 6A-Central Conference volleyball match on Thursday night. A narrow defeat in the second set put them in a bind but they rallied for a 27-25 win in the third. Central, however, closed out the 3-1 win in game four. The scores were 12-25, 22-25, 27-25, 18-25.

Ella Reynolds and Truli Bates led Bryant with seven kills apiece. Madelyn Hoskins had five.

Bryant served for 12 aces including three each for Reynolds and Alyssa Hernandez. Sam Still and Shaylee Carver had two. But the Lady Hornets had 18 service errors.

Bates had two solo blocks, as did Cassidy Land. Hoskins, Sammie Jo Ferguson and Carver each had a solo block.

Still led the team in digs with 18. Reynolds had 10, Jaiyah Jackson nine and Erin Thompson eight. Carver had 17 assists, Cora Edwards six.

“Eighteen missed serves and 14 times aced,” noted Lady Hornets’ coach Leigh Ann Back. “We have to clean up the simple things.”

Now 4-6 overall, the Lady Hornets will try to earn their first league victory at home against Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday, Sept. 17.