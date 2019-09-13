Keith captures singles match in Bryant’s dual with Southside

Hannah Henderson

LITTLE ROCK — Kate Keith out-dueled Fort Smith Southside’s Anna Spicer, 8-6, to earn a victory for the Bryant tennis team at girls’ number one singles in the 6A-Central Conference match at Rebsamen Park on Thursday.

Keith’s win, however, was the lone varsity victory for Bryant. At number two singles, Southside’s Callie Shannon held off Hannah Henderson 8-4.

In girls’ doubles, Bryant’s. Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz lost 2-8 to Jordan Cormier and Amie Nelligan. At number two, Southside’s Ashlyn Roffine and Kate Coleman defeated Megan Brown and Janie Ray, 8-1.

In boys matches, the Hornets’ Jalen Dinstbier fell to Robinson Wright, 1-8, at number one singles, and Codi Kirby lost 1-8 to Southside’s Graysen Conley.

The number one doubles match went to Daniel Kiss and Reiter Ahlert, 8-0, over Bryant’s duo of Donte Baker and Nick Skiavo. Southside’s Zach Bean and Jackson Means prevailed at number two doubles, 8-1, over Bryant’s Caleb Greiner and Connor Martin.

Bryant plays next at Cabot on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Jalen Dinstbier