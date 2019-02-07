2019 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2019 softball schedule

Feb. 21 — Sylvan Hills (benefit)

Mar. 1 — Camden Fairview

Mar. 4 — at Mount St. Mary*

Mar. 5-9 — Central Arkansas shootout

Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside*

Mar. 20-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic

Mar. 26 — LR Central*

Mar. 29 — at FS Southside*

Apr. 2 — Cabot*

Apr. 4 — at North Little Rock*

Apr. 5 — Bentonville

Apr. 9 — Conway*

Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 13 — Rogers

Apr. 15 — at Sheridan

Apr. 16 — Mount St. Mary*

Apr. 18 — at LR Central*

Apr. 23 — at Cabot*

Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*

May 3 — at Conway*

May 7 — Benton

May 9-11 — 6A-State Tournament, Bentonville

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2019 junior varsity softball schedule

Feb. 26 — Lake Hamilton

Mar. 1 — Camden Fairview

Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside

Mar. 20-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic

Mar. 25 — at Stuttgart

Mar. 26 — LR Central*

Mar. 29 — at FS Southside*

Apr. 2 — Cabot*

Apr. 4 — at North Little Rock*

Apr. 5 — Bentonville

Apr. 9 — Conway*

Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 15 — at Sheridan

Apr. 18 — at LR Central*

Apr. 23 — at Cabot*

Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*

May 3 — at Conway*

May 7 — Benton

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980's. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

