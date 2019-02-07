2019 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2019 softball schedule
Feb. 21 — Sylvan Hills (benefit)
Mar. 1 — Camden Fairview
Mar. 4 — at Mount St. Mary*
Mar. 5-9 — Central Arkansas shootout
Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 20-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic
Mar. 26 — LR Central*
Mar. 29 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 2 — Cabot*
Apr. 4 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 5 — Bentonville
Apr. 9 — Conway*
Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 13 — Rogers
Apr. 15 — at Sheridan
Apr. 16 — Mount St. Mary*
Apr. 18 — at LR Central*
Apr. 23 — at Cabot*
Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*
May 3 — at Conway*
May 7 — Benton
May 9-11 — 6A-State Tournament, Bentonville
BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2019 junior varsity softball schedule
Feb. 26 — Lake Hamilton
Mar. 1 — Camden Fairview
Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside
Mar. 20-23 — at Southern Warrior Classic
Mar. 25 — at Stuttgart
Mar. 26 — LR Central*
Mar. 29 — at FS Southside*
Apr. 2 — Cabot*
Apr. 4 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 5 — Bentonville
Apr. 9 — Conway*
Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 15 — at Sheridan
Apr. 18 — at LR Central*
Apr. 23 — at Cabot*
Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*
May 3 — at Conway*
May 7 — Benton