2019 Bryant Hornets baseball schedule

BRYANT HORNETS

2019 baseball schedule

Feb. 21 — at Lake Hamilton (benefit game)

Feb. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside

Feb. 26 — at Little Rock Christian

Feb. 28-March 2 — at Waxahatchie Classic

Mar. 5 — Central Arkansas Christian

Mar. 7 — White Hall

Mar. 8 — at Sheridan

Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside*

Mar. 14 — at LR Catholic*

Mar. 16-22 — at Tampa, Fla., Tournament

Mar. 26 — LR Central*

Mar. 29 — at Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 2 — Cabot*

Apr. 5 — at North Little Rock*

Apr. 9 — Conway*

Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 16 — LR Catholic*

Apr. 19 — at LR Central*

Apr. 20 — Benton (at Dickey-Stephens)

Apr. 23 — Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 26 — at Cabot*

Apr. 29 — Malvern

Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*

May 3 — at Conway*

May 6 — Greenbrier

May 9-11 — at State Tournament, Rogers

May 17-18 — State Finals, Fayetteville

BRYANT HORNETS

2019 junior varsity baseball schedule

Feb. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside

Feb. 26 — at Little Rock Christian

Mar. 4 — Maumelle (2)

Mar. 5 — Central Arkansas Christian

Mar. 7 — White Hall

Mar. 8 — at Sheridan

Mar. 14 — at LR Catholic*

Mar. 25 — Sylvan Hills (2)

Mar. 26 — LR Central*

Mar. 29 — at Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 1 — Benton (2)

Apr. 2 — Cabot*

Apr. 4 — at White Hall (2)

Apr. 5 — at North Little Rock*

Apr. 8 — at Sheridan (2)

Apr. 9 — Conway*

Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 15 — at Benton (2)

Apr. 16 — LR Catholic*

Apr. 19 — at LR Central*

Apr. 26 — at Cabot*

Apr. 29 — Malvern

Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*

May 3 — at Conway*

BRYANT HORNETS

2019 B team schedule

Mar. 25 — at Bauxite (2)

Apr. 1 — at LR Christian (2)

Apr. 4 — Sheridan (2)

Apr. 8 — LR Catholic (2)

Apr. 15 — Bauxite (2)

Apr. 18 — Harmony Grove (2)

May 2 — at Hot Springs Lakeside (2)

