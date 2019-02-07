2019 Bryant Hornets baseball schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2019 baseball schedule
Feb. 21 — at Lake Hamilton (benefit game)
Feb. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Feb. 26 — at Little Rock Christian
Feb. 28-March 2 — at Waxahatchie Classic
Mar. 5 — Central Arkansas Christian
Mar. 7 — White Hall
Mar. 8 — at Sheridan
Mar. 12 — Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 14 — at LR Catholic*
Mar. 16-22 — at Tampa, Fla., Tournament
Mar. 26 — LR Central*
Mar. 29 — at Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 2 — Cabot*
Apr. 5 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 9 — Conway*
Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 16 — LR Catholic*
Apr. 19 — at LR Central*
Apr. 20 — Benton (at Dickey-Stephens)
Apr. 23 — Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 26 — at Cabot*
Apr. 29 — Malvern
Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*
May 3 — at Conway*
May 6 — Greenbrier
May 9-11 — at State Tournament, Rogers
May 17-18 — State Finals, Fayetteville
BRYANT HORNETS
2019 junior varsity baseball schedule
Feb. 25 — Hot Springs Lakeside
Feb. 26 — at Little Rock Christian
Mar. 4 — Maumelle (2)
Mar. 5 — Central Arkansas Christian
Mar. 7 — White Hall
Mar. 8 — at Sheridan
Mar. 14 — at LR Catholic*
Mar. 25 — Sylvan Hills (2)
Mar. 26 — LR Central*
Mar. 29 — at Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 1 — Benton (2)
Apr. 2 — Cabot*
Apr. 4 — at White Hall (2)
Apr. 5 — at North Little Rock*
Apr. 8 — at Sheridan (2)
Apr. 9 — Conway*
Apr. 12 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 15 — at Benton (2)
Apr. 16 — LR Catholic*
Apr. 19 — at LR Central*
Apr. 26 — at Cabot*
Apr. 29 — Malvern
Apr. 30 — North Little Rock*
May 3 — at Conway*
BRYANT HORNETS
2019 B team schedule
Mar. 25 — at Bauxite (2)
Apr. 1 — at LR Christian (2)
Apr. 4 — Sheridan (2)
Apr. 8 — LR Catholic (2)
Apr. 15 — Bauxite (2)
Apr. 18 — Harmony Grove (2)
May 2 — at Hot Springs Lakeside (2)