Bryant White eighth-graders finish with a tough loss; seventh-graders win

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant White Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Middle School closed out its season Thursday night with a rugged game against North Little Rock Gold, absorbing a 50-41 loss.

In the seventh-grade game, Bryant White prevailed 32-20. They have one more game on Monday at Greenbrier.

The eighth-grade team finishes with a 9-5 record.

“Going into this game, we wanted to play fast,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We did. A lot of things worked for us in the first half. We shot the ball well and forced turnovers.

“The game was very physical and some things happened that SI did not agree with that went against us,” he mentioned. “I told my players that we are going to have to fight and stick together. I think we did. I think they gave a great effort.

“I have really enjoyed coaching this group of boys and I thank them and their parents for a great season.”

The seventh-grade team improved to 9-2, not counting how they did at the Cabot South Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 2.

“Our boys played really well as a team,” Wrightner said. “Everybody got a chance to go in and contribute something against a very tough North Little Rock team.

“We have to get better at our man defense,” he added. “But I have seen growth. We moved the ball around and shot the ball well. Our press forced North Little Rock to play fast and forced them to turn the ball over like we planned. It was a good complete game for us. I am proud of the boys.”