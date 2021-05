2021 Lady Hornets basketball camp to be held June 1-3

The 2021 Lady Hornet Basketball Camp is set for June 1-3 at Hornet Arena on the Bryant High School campus. Sessions will go from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is open to players going into third through eighth grade.

Registration fee is $20 per camper.

Daily activities include drills for fundamentals and skill development, games, relays, competitions, and basketball scrimmages.

To register or for more information, contact Coach Brad Matthews at bmatthews@bryantschools.org.