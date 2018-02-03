400-yard relay team finishes first for second-place Hornets

The team of Cameron Loftis, Hayden Smith, John Dellorto and Hagan Austin teamed up on a 4:05.55 clocking to win the 400-yard freestyle relay at the Old South’s Last Chance swim meet at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The victory helped the Hornets finish with 313.5 points, second only to the deep Conway team, which won the meet with 502.5 points. Mount St. Mary Academy was third among the eighth teams with a score of 226, narrowly edging fifth-place Benton (222 points).

The event was the last regular-season meet for Bryant, a last chance for swimmers to qualify people for the State meet, which is set for Feb. 23-24. First, Bryant will compete in the District meet with diving at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and swimming on Thursday, Feb. 8, at Hendrix College.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Hornets picked up second-place points as Alex Ball, Loftis, Dylan Althen and Carson Edmonson. They turned in a time of 1:57.05, less than two seconds behind Benton.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Edmonson, Dellorto, Austin and Ball was third in 1:43.53.

Individually, Austin, Ball and Edmonson turned in fourth-place finishes. For Austin, it came in the 50 free. His time was 25.51. Ball’s came in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.18. Edmonson turned in a 6:08.94 in the 500 free.

Behind Austin in the 50 were Dellorto who was fifth in 25.58; Jalen Dinstbie who was 11th in 27.06; and Althen who was 12th in 27.23.

Ball was followed by Althen who was sixth in 1:13.85 and Dinstbier who was seventh in 1:28.22.

Edmonson finished with teammates’ Hayden Smith (6th, 6:21.46) and Jackson Treat (10th, 8:08.93) behind him.

Ball also accounted for a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 2:22.69. Loftis was 10th (2:38.12), Zachary Milam 11th (2:40.60) and John Peters 12th (2:41.42).

Donte Baker finished seventh in the one-meter dive with a score of 103.75.

In the 100-yard breast stroke, Edmonson was eighth in 1:18.32 with Treat 15th in 1:27.65 and Payton Schanks 16th in 1:27.87.

Austin took eighth in the 100 free, clocking in at 59.04 with Baker 15th in 1:01.39.

Smith and Dellorto scored in the 200 free. Smith was 11th in 2:17.01 with Dellorto 12th in 2:25.92.

Peters led Bryant’s contingent in the 100-yard backstroke. His 1:12.82 was good for 12th with Loftis 14th (1:18.53), Will Gordy 15th (1:21.31) and Milam 16th (1:25.11).